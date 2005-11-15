LG.Philips LCD to Order Equipment

LG.Philips LCD announced that it has begun to order equipment necessary for the second phase of mass production at P7, its seventh generation plant located in Paju, Korea, just outside of Seoul.

LG.Philips LCD began to install equipment for the first phase of mass production at P7 in July this year. The P7 plant is scheduled to commence mass production in the first quarter of 2006 with an initial production capacity of 45,000 input sheets per month.



The Company decided to order equipment for the second phase of mass production at P7 due to the rapid growth in the LCD TV market and to meet the needs of its global customer base. The second phase of mass production at the plant is expected to start by the third quarter of 2006 with an initial production capacity of 45,000 input sheets per month.



In December 2004, LG.Philips LCD announced plans to produce 45,000 input sheets per month at P7 during the first phase of mass production at the plant, with an additional 45,000 input sheets per month to be gradually added during the second phase of mass production, resulting in a projected total monthly production capacity of 90,000 sheets per month.



LG.Philips LCD expects that by the first quarter of 2007, the second phase of mass production will be fully ramped and P7's total production capacity will reach 90,000 sheets per month.



In the last few years, LG.Philips LCD has transformed its global strength in the production of monitors and notebooks into a leadership role in the mainstream 26-, 32- and 37-inch LCD TV panel market, as these are major growth areas for LCD TVs. The company commenced mass production at its sixth generation plant in Gumi, Korea, in August 2004, and the facility reached its initial design capacity of 90,000 units per month by the third quarter of this year.



According to DisplaySearch, the US-based flat panel market research firm, the LCD TV market is expected to continue its rapid growth by posting over 115% growth year-on-year in 2005 to 18.87 million units, up from 8.77 million units the previous year. This growth is projected to continue, as the research firm has forecast that the market will increase to 32.25 million units in 2006 and to 46.63 million units in 2007.



DisplaySearch's study also indicated that 32- and 37-inch panels will lead the market growth by taking up more than 37% (in terms of units) of the LCD TV market in 2007. Meanwhile, the market for the 40-inch range of LCD TV sets, including 42-inch panels, is expected to grow in earnest from 2006 when the World Cup in Germany is expected to be a unique catalyst for LCD TV sales growth.



LG.Philips LCD plans to further solidify its leadership position in the LCD TV panel market, especially focusing on 32-, 37-, 42- and 47-inch product segments, by effectively combining production at its sixth and seventh generation plants. The company took the leading position in the LCD TV market in the first half of 2005, posting a 23.9% market share on a unit basis according to DisplaySearch.