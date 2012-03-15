Kitron wins orders in Sweden

Kitron ASA's subsidiary Kitron AB in Jönköping, Sweden, has received orders of about NOK 40 million (5.3 million Euro) from a leading supplier of optical networking solutions.

Kitron said the orders are related to a letter of intent that was made public on 8 April 2011. The orders are for delivery during second quarter of 2012.



The scope of delivery includes manufacturing of current and new products for optical networking solutions for transport of data, voice and video traffic.



"We have co-operated with this customer for more than seven years and the orders currently received are firm evidences of our competitive edge and ability to meet customer requirements", says CEO Jørgen Bredesen.