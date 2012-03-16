Seho Systems expands management team

Elmar Schebler and Rainer Bogen have been newly appointed to the expanded management team as authorized signatories of Seho Systems.

Rainer Bogen is in charge of the Sales and Key Account Management business division. Elmar Schebler is responsible for the Finance and Controlling business division.



With the expansion of the management team, Seho is providing a clear indication of the company's ongoing strategic development. With continuous innovations and a constant growth trend, Seho anticipates continued success.