JV aims to recover circuit board metal in UK

ITRI Innovation has launched a new joint venture with Ultromex Ltd to recover metals from waste circuit boards, named Itrimex Ltd.

A pilot plant is under construction in the Wirral, UK and will be operational within 3 months ITRI said in a statement.



”A low cost, low energy technology for rapid removal of metals for final recovery from circuit board waste is being developed, enabling efficient recovery of tin, copper, lead, silver and other precious metals;” a statement by the company said.



If successful the technology will then be piloted globally. Itrimex would offer licensees design, build and commissioning of plants as part of any agreement.



ITRI said that discussions are well advanced with a number of interested parties.



David Bishop, Managing Director of ITRI, commented:



Pressure to recover metals efficiently from waste electronics scrap is growing with increasing commodity prices and constrained supplies. At the same time new regulations such as the revised WEEE Directive in Europe will mandate increasing targets for waste electronics collection. We believe this technology represents a significant advancement in metals recycling.