PCB | November 14, 2005
New General Manager at Rohm and Haas
Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials recently announced the appointment of Robert J. Ferguson, to the position of Circuit Board Technologies General Manager for North America and Europe.
Based on ongoing business challenges and similar market dynamics in the North American and European regions, a single organizational model is being created to share synergies and leverage resources. In this expanded capacity, Mr. Ferguson will have strategic responsibilities for both regions to ensure common challenges are addressed consistently for the business.
"Bob brings a breadth of experience to this expanded post,” said Sam Shoemaker, President, Circuit Board Technologies. "His most recent work in North America will bring experienced leadership and strategic direction to our European business so that we can continue to best serve our customers in both regions.”
Continuing in a key role for the region, Chris Milton, general manager Circuit Board Technologies Europe, will support the creation of a dual region business model and remain based in Coventry, UK.
Mr. Ferguson has over 20 year's experience in the circuit board industry and was most recently Circuit Board Technologies General Manager North America. Prior to this role, he was Vice President Sales and Marketing, North America for the Shipley Company's Printed Wiring Board business. During his tenure with Shipley, he has held various management positions in sales and marketing. He is also very active member of the IPC organization and currently sits on its board of directors and chairs the Suppliers Council. Prior to joining Shipley, Mr. Ferguson was a Marketing Director for Morton Electronic Materials. Mr. Ferguson will continue to be based in Marlborough, Massachusetts.
