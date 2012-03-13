Elcoteq Tallinn to diversify, grow workforce

It's positive news for Elcoteq Tallinn. The EMS plant, recently purchased by French company Eolane, is likely to expand its workforce as it diversifies its production capabilities.

According to a report by news2biz.com, Eolane CEO Mark Pasquier has said that the company's move to medical equipment production and other sectors would require more employees.



"We plan to diversify the Tallinn plant's production by expanding to other promising sectors, for instance medical equipment," Pasquier told news2biz. "And, of course, we need more people for that."



The company’s current workforce is 235.