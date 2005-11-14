EMCORE Corporation Acquires Phasebridge, Inc.

EMCORE Corporation announced that it has acquired privately-held Phasebridge, Inc. of Pasadena, CA, including its specialty products, technologies, and business, through an asset acquisition that closed on November 8, 2005. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The Phasebridge operations will be integrated over the next several weeks into the Ortel division of EMCORE, which is located nearby in Alhambra, CA, and the core group of Phasebridge's technical and engineering staff has joined EMCORE. EMCORE management anticipates that this transaction will increase its projected fiscal 2006 revenues by approximately $2 million.



Founded in 2000, Phasebridge is known as an innovative provider of high performance, high value, miniaturized multi-chip system-in-package optical modules and subsystem solutions for a wide variety of markets, including fiber optic gyroscopes (FOG) for weapons & aerospace guidance, radio frequency (RF) over fiber links for device remoting and optical networks, and emerging technologies such as optical RF frequency synthesis and processing and terahertz spectroscopy.



"We have been very impressed by the innovative technical and packaging solutions invented and provided by Phasebridge. Together with the technology and product portfolio of Ortel and the recently-acquired JDSU Specialty business, Ortel will be able to offer a broad set of component and subsystem solutions in the FOG, RF, microwave, and terahertz product markets for a wide range of applications," said Dr. Hong Hou, Vice President and General Manager of EMCORE's Ortel division.



"We are very excited to join EMCORE and to continue our pursuit of innovative technology solutions for our customers. Leveraging EMCORE's broader markets and manufacturing infrastructure, our customers will be able to benefit from an expanded product portfolio while continuing to receive the outstanding service and quality that has become a hallmark of the Phasebridge team," said Dr. Ronald Logan, Jr., founder of Phasebridge and now the Chief Engineer and Managing Director of Specialty Business for EMCORE's Ortel division.