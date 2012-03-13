PCB | March 13, 2012
2011 – CML achieved record sales
In 2010 CML Group already succeeded in achieving an enormous company growth. Now the time has come to analyse the occasions and business figures for the subsequent year 2011.
As most important event in 2011 we have to mention our 10th anniversary. Here, the extremely encouraging results are more than fitting for the 10th company anniversary. Business figures prove that in 2011 the company not only stabilized its business situation, but even reached much more. So managing director Moritz Hoeft looks back on the past business year with great satisfaction: "After an increase in turnover of 50 percent in 2010 it definitely was not easy to generate further growth in 2011. However, we closed 2011 with a 13 percent increase and a turnover of more than 95 Million USD - we significantly outperformed the trend of the total market. This clearly indicates that the CML concept is right."
Thereby a particular emphasis should be placed on the fact that this increase originates from the non-automotive industry to a large extent. In the field of HDI production there has been made some progress in 2011 as well.
It definitely gives cause to hope that the CML Group will succeed in continuing on its very positive course in 2012.
Thereby a particular emphasis should be placed on the fact that this increase originates from the non-automotive industry to a large extent. In the field of HDI production there has been made some progress in 2011 as well.
It definitely gives cause to hope that the CML Group will succeed in continuing on its very positive course in 2012.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments