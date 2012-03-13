2011 – CML achieved record sales

In 2010 CML Group already succeeded in achieving an enormous company growth. Now the time has come to analyse the occasions and business figures for the subsequent year 2011.

As most important event in 2011 we have to mention our 10th anniversary. Here, the extremely encouraging results are more than fitting for the 10th company anniversary. Business figures prove that in 2011 the company not only stabilized its business situation, but even reached much more. So managing director Moritz Hoeft looks back on the past business year with great satisfaction: "After an increase in turnover of 50 percent in 2010 it definitely was not easy to generate further growth in 2011. However, we closed 2011 with a 13 percent increase and a turnover of more than 95 Million USD - we significantly outperformed the trend of the total market. This clearly indicates that the CML concept is right."



Thereby a particular emphasis should be placed on the fact that this increase originates from the non-automotive industry to a large extent. In the field of HDI production there has been made some progress in 2011 as well.



It definitely gives cause to hope that the CML Group will succeed in continuing on its very positive course in 2012.