Acculogic and Instruments join forces

Acculogic has appointed Instruments A/S as its exclusive distributor for the Nordic regions covering Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

“Instruments is delighted to have secured the rights to distribute the prestigious Acculogic range in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland”, said Mads Nedergaard, sales manager of Instruments A/S. “The brand perfectly complements our existing portfolio of high quality products for electronic manufacturing and test markets and will be available to all of our customers in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland”.