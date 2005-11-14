Radstone Announces $12 Million Contract Extension

Following clearance from its customer, Radstone Technology PLC announced that in September 2005 it received an extension to the existing ATFLIR contract from the Raytheon Company.

The contract extension is scheduled for delivery over the next five years, and has a net additional value to Radstone of approximately $12 million.



The ATFLIR (Advanced Targeting Forward-Looking Infra Red) systems contract was originally granted from Raytheon in June 1998 and requires Radstone to supply their PPC4A single board computer, MIL STD 1553 interfaces and Fibre Channel modules for incorporation into Raytheon's 521 ATFLIR pods.



With its enhanced target detection and recognition range, ATFLIR substantially extends the capability and survivability of the US Navy's F/A-18 Hornet fighter aircraft squadrons worldwide. Among its benefits is delivery of a substantial increase in target detection/recognition range over first-generation systems, and pinpoint accuracy and assessment from longer standoff ranges. Its target detection range shows a four-fold improvement over previous systems, and laser designation is effective at altitudes up to 50,000 feet and at a slant range of greater than 30 miles. These features enhance F/A-18 aircrew survivability, allowing the pilot and weapon systems operator to strike from safer distances.



Jeff Perrin, Chief Executive of Radstone Technology PLC, commented:



“This latest order is a further demonstration of Radstone's leadership in rugged, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) computing technology – and also of the excellent long term working relationship we have with Raytheon.



ATFLIR's multifunctionality, its versatility and its interoperability are characteristic of the latest generation of systems designed for network-centric warfare, the goal of which is to deliver battlefield advantage through superior information acquisition and communication. Our product range is specifically designed with these needs in mind.”