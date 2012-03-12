Ucamco joins consortium

Ucamco has joined the IPC-2581 Consortium.

The Consortium's goal is to enable, facilitate and drive the use of the IPC-2581 standard, an intelligent data file format that describes PCB and PCB assembly products and their tooling, manufacturing, assembly, and inspection requirements.



Comprising OEMs, EDA/DFM/CAM software companies, PCB fabricators, electronics assemblers and test companies, the Consortium represents a wide range of products and services that will extend IPC-2581 deployment deep into PCB fabrication, assembly and test, allowing end users to generate a single output file that can be used right across the designer/manufacturer interface without having to be converted.



Ucamco's Managing Director Karel Tavernier comments on Ucamco's support of IPC-2581: “We believe that this standard will help our customers improve their productivity and quality. To this end, and as a market leader in PCB software (CAM and automated data analysis) and laser photoplotting systems, we were an early adopter of IPC-2581 – we were generating IPC-2581 files just a year after its introduction in 2004. And our Integr8tor Data Analysis software has been using the standard since 2006 to describe job stackups. We are committed to support input of IPC-2581 files in our software.”