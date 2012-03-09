©mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

ACB group in French hands

Gilles Rigon (CEO) and Humbert de Sallmard (CFO), supported by the French Private Equity funds ARKEA Capital Investissement and EUREFI, have acquired 100% of Belgian Group ACB NV.

ACB NV has reported sales of EUR 25 million end employs around 200 staff (circa 130 people in Dendermonde - Belgium; circa 65 people in Malville - France). The Company designs and produces printed circuit boards for the electronic industry.



This acquisition was achieved with the Company’s management full support.



Gilles Rigon and Humbert de Sallmard were previously senior executives and shareholders who contributed to the creation and development of a French electronic group. Prior to that, they have occupied several functions, for one in the technical field and for the other in the financial field in medium- sized companies.