Rehm signs distribution deal with Technica

Technica, USA will now handle the distribution and service of Rehm’s convection soldering ovens throughout their eleven western states territory in North America.

Michael Hanke, Global Sales Director at Rehm Thermal Systems commented:



"This is a strategically important step for our American sales structure. The management and staff at Technica have deep, established relationships with this market and their business model aligns closely with that of Rehm Thermal Systems. This is an ideal time to add a proven, value-add support organization as we introduce new convection solutions to the region. Historically Rehm has been a technologically strong company and to have a partner with such complementary skills provides a great foundation for a strong future,”



Frank Medina, President and CEO of Technica:



“Our emphasis has always been on providing the world’s most advanced materials and equipment to our customers in the field of electronics manufacturing. Rehm Thermal Systems is a great example of the type of a company we want as our partner. They are an extremely technically disciplined company, with well-engineered products and a desire to continue to develop products that enable our customers to meet the technology demands of the future. We are truly confident in stating that our customers will benefit greatly from our partnership with Rehm.”