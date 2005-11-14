EPCOS in Beijing joint venture

EPCOS, and the Chinese components manufacturer Beijing Jones Co., Ltd. have set up the joint venture EPCOS-Jones (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

The joint venture will manufacture filters that ensure electromagnetic compatibility (EMC). EMC filters protect electronic equipment and systems against both mutual and external electromagnetic

interference.



“With the joint venture EPCOS-Jones we will step up our presence in the fast-growing Chinese EMC market”, said EPCOS President and CEO Gerhard Pegam. “We can thus make better profit from the significant growth potential of local Chinese manufacturers. This cooperation also enables us to extend our product portfolio in low-cost EMC filters for applications in entertainment electronics.”



EPCOS currently holds a 55% stake in the joint venture. EMC filters manufactured by EPCOS-Jones will be marketed exclusively via the EPCOS sales organization. Local research and development



Products made by the joint venture will mainly be used in telecom equipment, industrial and consumer electronics, and computers and peripherals. Thanks to the new joint venture, EPCOS can now offer its customers in China local research and development services in EMC as well. The range of services is also extended because customers will now also have access to an EMC test lab in China.