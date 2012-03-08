Electronics Production | March 08, 2012
Growing UK EMS in a tough market
Despite an uncertain economy and competition from Eastern Europe, UK based Hansatech EMS has had a good year. Hansatech’s managing director Paul Gill says the key is technical skill, innovative products and flexibility.
Paul Gill feels positive about Hansatech's future. Last year the company reported a 17% growth in turnover (£8.1Million) and, according to Gill, took in 30 percent more customers.
He's hopeful that tread will continue into 2012 and 2013.
“The year started pretty well. We've received a million dollar order for telecom equipment, which was good news a few weeks ago. We are very much focused on delivering that,” Gill said over the phone. “But also we're moving into a new market of automatic number plate recognition systems”.
Gill expects the first of these products to be developed in March.
Growth has translated into new capital investment as well – the company plans to consolidate its surface mount kit into a new Europlacer platform by early April.
This sounds good, but how does the company compete against the EMS providers in Eastern Europe?
The favorable currency rate for UK production is helpful, says Gill, but it's also important to differentiate the company through its staff experience and technical skill.
“Hansatech has been manufacturing for twenty seven years in this area and we have forty highly skilled staff who are involved in electronics engineering, mechanical engineering, customer support, procurement,” he explains. “It's not the type of thing you can just buy out of a university. It has to be real hard nosed experienced people that we employ and if you look at the length of service in the industry within our staff its quite substantial”.
The company also believes it can be competitive by producing products not yet established on the market.
“If we look at where we are growing, we are attracting more new innovative products. So (how) Hansatech differentiates itself really is by technical resources, technical support,” suggests Gill. “We attract far more new products than, if you like, existing established products in the EMS market. We tend to look at, for example, defense companies who are diversifying into commercial markets. We look at lots of new products introductions and then we grow the bulk of the business based on when those products turn into volume”.
Part of this approach means diversifying its production.
“Number plate recognition is one of those and we'll be making a big push into medical products in 2012,” Gill says.
Gill argues that flexibility is also vital to surviving in a European climate dominated by economic uncertainty. That's flexibility to produce short term orders as well as flexibility to be lean during quiet times.
“The UK is predominantly exporting to Europe and if the euro zone is depressed in someway it effects everybody. And we are at the sharp end of that type of effect,” he says.
He's hopeful that tread will continue into 2012 and 2013.
“The year started pretty well. We've received a million dollar order for telecom equipment, which was good news a few weeks ago. We are very much focused on delivering that,” Gill said over the phone. “But also we're moving into a new market of automatic number plate recognition systems”.
Gill expects the first of these products to be developed in March.
Growth has translated into new capital investment as well – the company plans to consolidate its surface mount kit into a new Europlacer platform by early April.
This sounds good, but how does the company compete against the EMS providers in Eastern Europe?
The favorable currency rate for UK production is helpful, says Gill, but it's also important to differentiate the company through its staff experience and technical skill.
“Hansatech has been manufacturing for twenty seven years in this area and we have forty highly skilled staff who are involved in electronics engineering, mechanical engineering, customer support, procurement,” he explains. “It's not the type of thing you can just buy out of a university. It has to be real hard nosed experienced people that we employ and if you look at the length of service in the industry within our staff its quite substantial”.
The company also believes it can be competitive by producing products not yet established on the market.
“If we look at where we are growing, we are attracting more new innovative products. So (how) Hansatech differentiates itself really is by technical resources, technical support,” suggests Gill. “We attract far more new products than, if you like, existing established products in the EMS market. We tend to look at, for example, defense companies who are diversifying into commercial markets. We look at lots of new products introductions and then we grow the bulk of the business based on when those products turn into volume”.
Part of this approach means diversifying its production.
“Number plate recognition is one of those and we'll be making a big push into medical products in 2012,” Gill says.
Gill argues that flexibility is also vital to surviving in a European climate dominated by economic uncertainty. That's flexibility to produce short term orders as well as flexibility to be lean during quiet times.
“The UK is predominantly exporting to Europe and if the euro zone is depressed in someway it effects everybody. And we are at the sharp end of that type of effect,” he says.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments