FABEC builds new plant in Tallinn

The Swedish EMS provider FABEC's vision is to be the most cost-effective and strategical partner within production of electronic products. To meet the requirements from existing, and new customers FABEC is now investing in a new plant in Tallinn, Estonia.

FABEC complemented its Gothenburg manufacturing with a plant in Tallinn in 1993. When that business now has grown to reach 160 employees in Tallinn FABEC now has initiated the planning for a new fab of 10 000 sqm which will be running by the spring 2007.