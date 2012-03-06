Test Research appoints new position

Test Research has announced the appointment of Richard Rivas to the company’s growing global sales team as a Strategic Account Manager for In-Circuit Test (ICT) systems.

Based in the US’s Pacific Northwest, Rivas will represent TRI’s International Business Development Team in securing new ICT business.



Rivas has more than 30 years of industry experience in managing key customer relationships and building new business for TRI. He has held key roles at Teradyne, Agilent, and Everett Charles Technologies.



Reflecting on his new role at TRI, Richard noted, “TRI has been a leader in manufacturing test and inspection for more than 2 decades and I am thrilled to be a part of this dynamic organization. With our global strength and vision, I look forward to helping TRI continue to bring ICT value to global and local manufacturers worldwide.”