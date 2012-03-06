Foxconn to use X-ray to detect defects

Foxconn have begun adding inline X-ray machines to their production lines in order to identify product defects before shipping a source has told CNET.

According to CNET, a source ”with first-hand knowledge of the change” said the X-Ray machines would use software algorithms to detect defects more easily than the human eye. The exact reason for the change is not known, for example whether it is in direct response quality concerns or a step toward reducing employee numbers.



Foxconn did not reply to CNET's request for comment.