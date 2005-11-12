Sanmina-SCI is cutting in the Nordic

The EMS provider Sanmina-SCI is due to a decrease in demand laying off people in the Nordic.

It is the town of Örnsköldsvik in the north of Sweden that the lay offs concerns. Sanmina-SCI is laying off 4 white collars and 20 blue collars. The plant has today 230 employees.



According to a spokesperson at Sanmina-SCI Örnsköldsvik the company is though expecting new in-coming orders and the company is looking brightly on the future.