Electronics Production | March 02, 2012
Damages awarded to Sievi Capital and Scanfil EMS
Court of Arbitration ordered Ojala-Yhtymä Ltd. and its shareholders to pay EUR 2 million in damages to Sievi Capital plc and Scanfil EMS Ltd.
With the judgment issued on February 29, 2012, the court of arbitration has ordered Ojala-Yhtymä Ltd and its shareholders to pay a total of EUR 2 million and interest to Sievi Capital plc and Scanfil plc’s subsidiary Scanfil EMS Ltd and to pay the companies’ legal expenses in the matter in full.
Furthermore, Ojala was obligated to pay the court of arbitration’s expenses and fees in full. The compensation less legal expenses will be divided equally between Sievi Capital plc and Scanfil EMS Ltd. In its award, the court of arbitration confirmed all of Sievi Capital plc’s and Scanfil EMS Ltd’s claims and the opinion that Ojala was not entitled not to execute the agreed merger.
The judgement of the court of arbitration is final. The court of arbitration has dismissed Ojala´s counterclaim against Sievi Capital plc and Scanfil EMS Ltd in its entirety.
Earlier on 25 March 2011, Sievi Capital plc announced that the General Meeting of Ojala had decided not to execute the merger of Ojala and Scanfil EMS Ltd, a subsidiary of Sievi Capital plc at the time and currently of Scanfil plc.
Sievi Capital plc and Scanfil EMS Ltd considered the merger agreement signed on 1 November 2010 was definitive and that it obligates the parties to execute the merger with the terms agreed on in the merger agreement. Ojala unilaterally announced that its General Meeting had decided not to execute the merger. Scanfil EMS Ltd implemented all of the measures required of it by the merger agreement.
Sievi Capital plc and Scanfil EMS Ltd decided, as announced on 27 April 2011, to initiate arbitration proceedings against Ojala and its shareholders and claim two million (2,000,000) euro as contractual penalty on the basis of the merger agreement as well as legal and the court of arbitration’s expenses and fees.
Sievi Capital plc announced on 16 November 2011 that Ojala and its shareholders have brought the counterclaim for a compensation of two million (2,000,000) euro and claim for both legal and the court of arbitration's expenses and fees.
Furthermore, Ojala was obligated to pay the court of arbitration’s expenses and fees in full. The compensation less legal expenses will be divided equally between Sievi Capital plc and Scanfil EMS Ltd. In its award, the court of arbitration confirmed all of Sievi Capital plc’s and Scanfil EMS Ltd’s claims and the opinion that Ojala was not entitled not to execute the agreed merger.
The judgement of the court of arbitration is final. The court of arbitration has dismissed Ojala´s counterclaim against Sievi Capital plc and Scanfil EMS Ltd in its entirety.
Earlier on 25 March 2011, Sievi Capital plc announced that the General Meeting of Ojala had decided not to execute the merger of Ojala and Scanfil EMS Ltd, a subsidiary of Sievi Capital plc at the time and currently of Scanfil plc.
Sievi Capital plc and Scanfil EMS Ltd considered the merger agreement signed on 1 November 2010 was definitive and that it obligates the parties to execute the merger with the terms agreed on in the merger agreement. Ojala unilaterally announced that its General Meeting had decided not to execute the merger. Scanfil EMS Ltd implemented all of the measures required of it by the merger agreement.
Sievi Capital plc and Scanfil EMS Ltd decided, as announced on 27 April 2011, to initiate arbitration proceedings against Ojala and its shareholders and claim two million (2,000,000) euro as contractual penalty on the basis of the merger agreement as well as legal and the court of arbitration’s expenses and fees.
Sievi Capital plc announced on 16 November 2011 that Ojala and its shareholders have brought the counterclaim for a compensation of two million (2,000,000) euro and claim for both legal and the court of arbitration's expenses and fees.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments