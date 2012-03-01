Stevenage Circuits appoints Director of Sales

UK-based PCB fabricator Stevenage Circuits appointed Les Browne (formally with Dyconex) as the company’s Director of Sales.

“Les brings to his new role more than 30 years of experience in the PCB manufacturing industry, the last 20 in corporate sales supporting clients operating within the HighRel (high reliability) products market and has covered not only UK and European regions but also the Middle East and South Africa", states Robert Brown, Managing Director at Stevenage Circuits.



“Les and I have known each other for many years and we share a common passion for the industry in which we work, we also both place a high importance on providing the client with more than just PCBs, in Les’s own words: 'Stevenage Circuits remains successful in a competitive global market by going that extra mile, being flexible and providing its clients with a technology leadership and manufacturing stability to help its clients win new markets'. Les is excited by the opportunity of leading the Stevenage Circuits sales team into new regions and markets that we know will profit from our advanced manufacturing capability, engineering solutions and our market leading HDI quick turnaround service.”