Electronics Production | March 01, 2012
STI buys Siplace machine
STI has recently purchased a Siplace X-Series Placement Machine for their plant in Cebu, Philippines.
The new machine will be used by STI's newly acquired High Volume PCBA Contract Electronics Manufacturing business. Since acquiring the new business, STI renamed it STI-Philippines. The business has a manufacturing facility is based in Cebu.
STI-Philippines’ first experience with Siplace was with the Siplace D-series. "The decision to purchase the Siplace D1, D2 and D4 POE (Pre-Owned Equipment) solution was a strategic one, as it provided us with the required specifications in running our production line while maintaining an exceptionally favourable price-performance ratio, therefore ensuring a faster return on investment," said Lyndon M. Guba, Manufacturing Manager of STI-Philippines.
"Based on this strategic decision, we started out with using the Silace D-series some time ago. We are extremely impressed with the exceptional working conditions and quality of our Siplace D-Series. This, together with the excellent partnership with the Siplace team, convinced us to continue our relationship with Siplace by investing in the Siplace X-series. We trust in Siplace's support, advanced technology and the quality of Siplace machines," said Guba.
The Siplace X-Series is already equipped to handle 01005 components.
The Siplace Setup Center 4.0 is used by STI-Philippines in conjunction with the Siplace X-series for part verification.
STI-Philippines’ first experience with Siplace was with the Siplace D-series. "The decision to purchase the Siplace D1, D2 and D4 POE (Pre-Owned Equipment) solution was a strategic one, as it provided us with the required specifications in running our production line while maintaining an exceptionally favourable price-performance ratio, therefore ensuring a faster return on investment," said Lyndon M. Guba, Manufacturing Manager of STI-Philippines.
"Based on this strategic decision, we started out with using the Silace D-series some time ago. We are extremely impressed with the exceptional working conditions and quality of our Siplace D-Series. This, together with the excellent partnership with the Siplace team, convinced us to continue our relationship with Siplace by investing in the Siplace X-series. We trust in Siplace's support, advanced technology and the quality of Siplace machines," said Guba.
The Siplace X-Series is already equipped to handle 01005 components.
The Siplace Setup Center 4.0 is used by STI-Philippines in conjunction with the Siplace X-series for part verification.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments