STI buys Siplace machine

STI has recently purchased a Siplace X-Series Placement Machine for their plant in Cebu, Philippines.

The new machine will be used by STI's newly acquired High Volume PCBA Contract Electronics Manufacturing business. Since acquiring the new business, STI renamed it STI-Philippines. The business has a manufacturing facility is based in Cebu.



STI-Philippines’ first experience with Siplace was with the Siplace D-series. "The decision to purchase the Siplace D1, D2 and D4 POE (Pre-Owned Equipment) solution was a strategic one, as it provided us with the required specifications in running our production line while maintaining an exceptionally favourable price-performance ratio, therefore ensuring a faster return on investment," said Lyndon M. Guba, Manufacturing Manager of STI-Philippines.



"Based on this strategic decision, we started out with using the Silace D-series some time ago. We are extremely impressed with the exceptional working conditions and quality of our Siplace D-Series. This, together with the excellent partnership with the Siplace team, convinced us to continue our relationship with Siplace by investing in the Siplace X-series. We trust in Siplace's support, advanced technology and the quality of Siplace machines," said Guba.



The Siplace X-Series is already equipped to handle 01005 components.



The Siplace Setup Center 4.0 is used by STI-Philippines in conjunction with the Siplace X-series for part verification.