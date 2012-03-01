Rimaster appoints two new Presidents

Rimaster has appointed two new Presidents for its units in Poland and Ningbo, China.

Iwona Uszakiewicz has been appointed President for Rimaster Poland and Yong Shen President for Rimaster Ningbo, China. Both appointments are valid from 1 March 2012.



Mr Tomas Stålnert, former president of both Rimaster Poland and Rimaster Ningbo, will continue his role as Operations Manager in the Rimaster Group.



Iwona Uszakiewicz has worked at Rimaster Poland since 2002, working as Operations Manager since May 2011.



Yong Shen started at Rimaster in January 2011 as operational manager for Rimaster’s unit in Ningbo,

China. He was previously Senior Improvement Manager at SonyEricsson.