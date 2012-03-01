©dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Yazaki to hire over 100 at Arad plant

Yazaki, a Japanese auto parts manufacturer, is set to employ over 100 more people at its factory in Arad, Romania.

According to local media the plant, which makes electronic components, currently employs about 1,000 people and has recruited about 160 in the last year. The expansion is part of a EUR 5 million investment.



The plant had a turnover of EUR 105 million in 2011 up 10 percent from the previous year.