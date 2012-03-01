Founder PCB certifies ESD Protection Solution

China-based PCB manufacturer, Founder PCB, is now certified on Shocking Technologies' Unique ESD Protection Solution.

"We pride ourselves on being on the leading edge of PCB manufacturing innovation, and this new approach to ESD protection is consistent with our strategy of delivering solutions that help our customers compete better in the dynamic consumer electronics market industries," said George Dudnikov, Chief Technology Officer & GM at Founder PCB . "We have thoroughly evaluated the XStatic material and found that it delivers substantial benefits to our PCB manufacturing process. We look forward to being able to offer it to our domestic and overseas smart phone and tablet customers."



Lex Kosowsky, President and CEO of Shocking Technologies, said, "(h)aving a major Chinese manufacturer such as Founder being certified on our VSD solution opens up a wide range of opportunities for Shocking. Founder is well-entrenched in key consumer segments, especially mobile smart phones and tablets, and our technology has proven itself to be a major time and money saver for companies in those markets. We are pleased to see the growing adoption of our technology worldwide by PCB leaders."