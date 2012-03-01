Teknek expands German team

Teknek has announced several new positions in Germany.

Reiner Groller has been appointed area sales manager for Germany. He will report directly to the European sales manager, Douglas Gray, who is responsible for the international sales network for the EMEA region.



Joining Groller in the German team are Laura Carbury and Karlheinz Kamps. Carbury will provide administrative support to the Leonberg-based office.

Kamps assumes responsibility for all technical support and service activities.



Douglas Gray, Teknek’s European sales manager said: “Germany has always been a key market for us not only in electronics but other fields such as printing, converting, solar panels and medical technology. Reiner brings with him a wealth of experience in customer service and developing engineering solutions that will ensure he excels with Teknek.”



Ruaridh Nicolson, Teknek’s sales and marketing manager, added: “We see huge growth potential in the German market. Teknek recognises the importance to its customers of having the right people for sales and support. Customer feedback on our new team in Germany has been very positive and they have welcomed our plans to expand the team further.”