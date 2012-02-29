Apple: Something to "See. And touch"

It is likely that Apple will unveil its next-generation iPad at a media event on March 7.

Apple has sent out invitations to media which reads, "(w)e have something you really have to see. And touch." The invitation depicts a hand touching an iPad device.



The March 7 event will be held at 10 a.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern in San Francisco.



Apple Insider speculates that the "have to see" statement indicates the new device is likely have a high-resolution Retina Display. ”Rumors have suggested the display will have a resolution of 2,048 by 1,536 pixels, which would be twice the resolution of the 1,024-by-768 screen found on the iPad 2,” Apple Insider said.