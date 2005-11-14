ISi appoints Jerry Ardizzone as VP Sales

Innovative Silicon Inc. (ISi), the developer of Z-RAM™ high density memory IP, has appointed Jerry Ardizzone as VP of Sales, based in Santa Clara USA.

ISi was founded to develop and commercialise Floating Body effect memory IP used to create the highest density embedded memories. Its Z-RAM (Zero Capacitor DRAM) technology is capable of doubling memory density when compared to existing embedded DRAM technology, and achieving five times the density of SRAM while using a standard SOI logic process with no additional steps or masks.



Previously President of ARM Inc and Executive VP worldwide sales at ARM, Ardizzone is delighted to be joining ISi: “Embedded memory already accounts for more than half the die area of complex SOCs and processors, and as the industry moves toward deep sub-micron technologies, that situation will only get worse. ISi's new technology dramatically cuts costs and significantly improves performance by enabling a huge reduction in final die size and the inclusion of more memory as customers require.”



Comments CEO Mark-Eric Jones: “To have such a senior and experienced person as Jerry join us shows huge confidence in our company, and it will help to build ISi into the dominant high density memory technology company.”



Ardizzone holds a BSEE degree, and has over 21 years sales and sales management experience in the semiconductor industry - including Motorola Semiconductor, ARM, Inc. and most recently Ambric, Inc - including seven years in the IP licensing business.