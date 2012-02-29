©alexey-utemov-dreamstime.com

Ericsson India fires 22 execs

Ericsson's Indian arm has fired 22 executives and will likely transfer another 100 to sister organizations.

A top executive at Ericsson told The Economic Times in India that transferred executives would likely move to Ericsson India Global Services, Ericsson Supply Site Jaipur, R&D centers and the regional technical centers.



The changes come after Ericsson almost doubled its India workforce last year to 12,000 and began conducting a major competence evaluation of its workforce.



An Ericsson spokesman told the Times that there would be no further lay offs in the evaluation project.