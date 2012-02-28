Incap and The Switch cooperate

Incap and new energy solutions provider The Switch to start cooperation.

Incap Corporation has signed a cooperation agreement with the wind turbine component supplier The Switch Engineering Ltd (The Switch). Incap manufactures stator components to The Switch for their new wind generator model. The first deliveries will begin from Incap's Vaasa factory in March 2012.



Jari Koppelo, director of Incap's business unit Energy efficiency, is satisfied with the agreement: "The Switch is a well-known player in the wind power industry and we are very excited to get the manufacturing partnership under way. The Switch has good growth prospects and markets for these products are worldwide. Along with the agreement, we will expand our electric machine components manufacturing in line with our strategy, and can make use of our know-how on renewable energy products. "



Pertti Kurttila, VP Supply Chain at The Switch: "We are very happy to sign this partnership agreement with Incap. We believe that the cooperation will enable us to continue to meet market demand and to ensure high-quality and competitive customer deliveries. "