Uncertainty remains for Sony Ericsson employees

Last year Sony Ericsson was acquired by Sony. Earlier this year it became Sony Mobile Communications. Since these changes were first announced the future of 3,000 employees in Sweden has been uncertain.

In an interview conducted by the news agency TT, which also aired on the news program Rapport, CEO Bert Nordberg addressed the situation, saying (translated from Swedish):



”Of course, when a company is purchased, you look at different synergies and effects. If a company can save some money then it will, but we are also in possession of competence that is important for the Sony-group. I do not see any large drama but I won’t say that nothing will happen”.



On the question of whether or not there will be layoffs he replied:



”Yes, it might occur but it could also be that we are hiring. It is to early to say”.