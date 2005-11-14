Arrow Spoerle and NKK Switches in Agreement

Arrow Spoerle signed an agreement with NKK Switches, the leading Asian switches manufacturer, to distribute its entire product range throughout Central and Eastern Europe.

The agreement enables Arrow Spoerle to enhance its switches product offering, and through the addition of illuminated switches, fill a gap in its product portfolio for manufacturing customers.



“The illuminated pushbutton switches rank as one of the highlights of NKK Switches` range and fills one of the last gaps in our product portfolio,” says Dr. Rainer Noll, marketing director, Passive, Electromechanical, Connectors (PEMCO), Arrow Spoerle, Dreieich, Germany . NKK Switches has a comprehensive product portfolio that includes rocker, tilt, pushbutton and slide switches as well as rotary and programmable LCD switches for almost every application imaginable, with approximately 80 different product series and more than three million items.



According to Dr. Noll, as a result of this distribution agreement, not only is product availability improved in the Central and Eastern European markets, but the need for individually tailored customer solutions to make the design-in process as flexible as possible is also addressed. “With the almost limitless variation of options of NKK products we will be able to meet such customer requirements,“ adds Dr. Noll.