Johnson Controls blamed for lead poisoning

A report by the Shanghai Municipal Government blames Shanghai Johnson Controls for a series of lead poisoning cases amongst children in Kangqiao. Production involving lead at the company's plant has been shutdown.

Some 49 children in Kangqiao were identified with lead poisioning late last year.



According to the Municipal Government investigation, Johnson Controls was the main cause of the lead contamination, claiming that the company expanded production without permits. Two other companies were also mentioned as causes of pollution.



In a statement today, the company said it disputed the report :



”Through our monitoring and analysis of our plant’s emissions data, we are confident that the plant was operating well below the levels specified by Chinese environmental regulations. Based on all available facts, Johnson Controls disagrees with any interpretation linking our plant’s operation to elevated lead exposure in the Kangqiao area”.