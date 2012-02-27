©dr911-dreamstime.com

Workers keep management locked in compound

Workers at a Sanmina-SCI plant in Batam, Indonesia, went on strike for the third day in a row on Friday, locking management in the compound.

According to local media reports, hundreds of workers blocked the main gate of the compound to stop management staff from leaving. Among those stuck inside was the plant manager. According to media, the workers outnumbered police officers at the scene.



The workers demand a monthly pay increase of 222,000 rupiah (S$30) and housing allowance of 300,000 rupiah to 700,000.



Source: Straitstimes.com