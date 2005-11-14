Electronics Production | November 14, 2005
Omron and Spoerle form partnership in Central and Eastern Europe
On signing up with Omron Electronic Components, one of the world`s leading manufacturers of switches and relays, Spoerle Electronic, the largest distributor of electronic components for trade and industry in Central Europe, adds an additional renowned supplier of mechanical components to its range.
On 1st October 2005 the two companies signed a franchise agreement to cover the countries of Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux, the Czech Republic , Hungary and Poland. As a result of this distribution deal, SPOERLE Arrow can now supply all Omron Electronic Components (OCB) products and in doing so completes its portfolio of available products in the switches and relays sector.
„For SPOERLE this distribution agreement with Omron Electronic Components marks the fulfilment of its own philosophy, to be able to offer products from the leading worldwide supplier,“ says Dr. Rainer Noll, Marketing Director for PEMCO (Passive, Electromechanical, Connectors) products at SPOERLE. „With these top quality products from Omron SPOERLE can now supply an unrivalled choice of switches and relays, further serving to strengthen our market position in this sector. Not only are we pursuing our ambition as a „One-Stop-Shopping“ – distributor, but in return are also giving Omron the opportunity to come before our 40,000 customers.“
„Our shared years of experience with our Arrow distribution partners in Northern and Southern Europe are consistently positive in nature. Not least because of this we are now looking forward to our collaboration with SPOERLE in Central and Eastern Europe,“ explains Sean Eley, Distribution Manager Europe at Omron. With the inclusion of SPOERLE in our distribution network Omron is strengthening its presence in these important regions and building further on its cooperation with Arrow Electronics. As a result, Sean Eley can promise significant synergies: „Our broad technical know-how in the field of electro-mechanical components combined with the logistical expertise of our distribution partner combine to give the best result in terms of customer well-being. This is the foundation on which our shared goal to continue to grow at a faster rate than the market itself is based on.“
A range of more that 500 product devices is available from SPOERLE with immediate effect for despatch to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland.
