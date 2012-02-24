Electronics Production | February 24, 2012
Viscom supports zero gravity experiments
The Institute of Material Physics in Space, based in Cologne, Germany, is focused on researching material properties and related subjects.
This includes gaining a precise understanding of processes that occur as metals melt. During these experiments, X-ray radiography has allowed research scientists to record the entire process from melting to solidification, providing the diffusion in the molten mass to be directly depicted. Irradiation of the test sample with 110 kV X-ray radiation was accomplished by Viscom's HIBIX X-ray tube, which was developed specifically for this purpose.
Light materials are gaining increased importance for many industrial applications, as is the case with components for the aviation and aerospace industry, automotive technology and other areas. The aluminum foams and alloys used in these areas should save weight, but not at the expense of sufficient strength. Therefore, when designing materials, understanding the processes taking place as metals melt is crucial.
New radiologic technologies make this understanding possible. They provide a view of the entire diffusion process from melt through diffusion annealing to solidification of the sample. The tendency of a liquid to equalize localized differences in its composition through movement of the atoms or molecules (diffusion) is a fundamental process of nature. For example, diffusion regulates liquid solidification and crystal growth.
The physics behind these processes are best investigated under zero gravity conditions. Therefore, the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Labour (BMWi) has initiated a project to construct a compact X-ray diagnostic system to meet this goal. Under the guidance of Prof. Dr. Andreas Meyer, head of the DLR Institute for Material Physics in space, the DLR and partners from both industry and science were brought together to investigate the complex interrelations underlying diffusion.
To support observation of these experiments, Viscom has further developed its proprietary X-ray technology. Based on their longstanding experience in X-ray technology, Viscom AG's physicists have developed a unique, highly integrated and brilliant X-ray source – the HIBIX tube (Highly Integrated Brilliant Image X-ray tube). This tube is capable of supplying the irradiation power these experiments require, with minimum energy consumption. No external supply components are needed for this performance. Combination with the evacuable test chamber for the melting furnace and a digital detector has yielded an X-ray unit in the smallest possible space, which henceforth will be used by the Institute for Material Physics in Space, an agency of the German Aerospace Center (DLR).
The next goal is to use this X-ray diagnostic system in the Material Science Lab (MSL) on the International Space Station ISS for research at the highest level under zero gravity conditions.
Light materials are gaining increased importance for many industrial applications, as is the case with components for the aviation and aerospace industry, automotive technology and other areas. The aluminum foams and alloys used in these areas should save weight, but not at the expense of sufficient strength. Therefore, when designing materials, understanding the processes taking place as metals melt is crucial.
New radiologic technologies make this understanding possible. They provide a view of the entire diffusion process from melt through diffusion annealing to solidification of the sample. The tendency of a liquid to equalize localized differences in its composition through movement of the atoms or molecules (diffusion) is a fundamental process of nature. For example, diffusion regulates liquid solidification and crystal growth.
The physics behind these processes are best investigated under zero gravity conditions. Therefore, the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Labour (BMWi) has initiated a project to construct a compact X-ray diagnostic system to meet this goal. Under the guidance of Prof. Dr. Andreas Meyer, head of the DLR Institute for Material Physics in space, the DLR and partners from both industry and science were brought together to investigate the complex interrelations underlying diffusion.
To support observation of these experiments, Viscom has further developed its proprietary X-ray technology. Based on their longstanding experience in X-ray technology, Viscom AG's physicists have developed a unique, highly integrated and brilliant X-ray source – the HIBIX tube (Highly Integrated Brilliant Image X-ray tube). This tube is capable of supplying the irradiation power these experiments require, with minimum energy consumption. No external supply components are needed for this performance. Combination with the evacuable test chamber for the melting furnace and a digital detector has yielded an X-ray unit in the smallest possible space, which henceforth will be used by the Institute for Material Physics in Space, an agency of the German Aerospace Center (DLR).
The next goal is to use this X-ray diagnostic system in the Material Science Lab (MSL) on the International Space Station ISS for research at the highest level under zero gravity conditions.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments