Mydata receives its largest order of the quarter

Mydata UK has said it received its largest single order of the quarter from Briton EMS. The company also announced other customer purchases for the quarter.

Briton EMS purchased two machines, an MY100SXe14 and an MY100LXe10, arranged as a Synergy line with 288 8mm feeders and a total capacity of 40,000 cph. The new machines will run alongside the company’s existing MY19e.



The new machines were supplied with a wide range of options pre-installed, including component test verification.



Quality Precision Electronics (QPE) of Fife purchased a MYDATA MY100SX14 pick-and-place machine, after buying an identical machine in December 2010. The new machine was delivered in October 2011.



Calrec purchased a MY100LX14 placement machine with Hydra head, giving a throughput capacity of 16,000 components per hour.



LPA Excil Electronics, a designer and manufacturer of advanced lighting systems and electronic products for the rail and shipping industries, invested in an new fully equipped MY100SX14 placement machine with a capacity of 24,000 cph.