Teleplan and S3 extend alliance into Europe

S3 Group has extended its alliance with Teleplan into Europe. The alliance between both companies was first announced in September 2011 for North America.

The extension of their partnership to Europe, which is on a non-exclusive basis, is ”driven by the continuous outsourcing trend in the industry and the resulting success which both companies have accomplished as part of the North America collaboration,” a statement by Teleplan said.



“The extension of our alliance with S3 Group into Europe means that we can enhance the

consumer experience when an issue occurs by diagnosing faults on ever more complex devices and shorten TAT (turnaround times) back to the end-users’ homes where availability or service all that matters thus driving key industry metrics such as Net Promoter Score,” said Gotthard Haug, CEO of Teleplan.