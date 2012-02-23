© joingate / dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 23, 2012
Eolane acquires Elcoteq Tallinn
French EMS-provider Eolane has acquired Elcoteq Tallinn AS.
Updated; February 24, 2012 2:32 PM
EMS-provider Eolane has acquired Elcoteq Talinn. The Elcoteq unit in Tallinn currently employs over 200 staff.
Elcoteq SE - a former Top10 EMS-provider - was declared bankrupt in October 2011.
Evertiq already reported on the likelihood of Eolane acquiring the Elcoteq unit. Sources had indicated that representatives of Eolane had visited the facility.
This morning Evertiq talked to Jan Kotka, General Manager at Elcoteq Talinn, who confirmed the acquisition.
Kotka stated that he will retain his position as General Manager and did not expect any lay-offs of staff: ”Eolane is not planning to make any major changes to this site. So we will be continuing as is management wise.”
”When we start growing here, hopefully rather sooner than later, then of course we need to start increasing our staff because we have rather limited resources right now as we needed to resize ourselve to meet the crisis period,” Kotka continued, sounding hopeful for the future of the site.
Kotka said the site will have to rebuild its customer base:
”This site needs to start growing and significantly increasing its customer base and due to that we will need to reorganise, reshape ourselves a bit because well previously for example sales and sourcing activities were provided by our parent company which is not there anymore. So we will need to start building up these organisations and competences within our existing unit.”
