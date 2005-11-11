Sony Ericsson the most outsourcing handset maker

The Swedish electronics magazine Elektroniktidningen has compiled information from iSuppli that points out Sony Ericsson to be the most outsourcing mobile handset provider.

According to a fresh report from the analyze firm iSuppli Sony Ericsson is outsourcing 66 percent of its mobile manufacturing to EMS companies. This could be compared to the South Korean mobile companies LG and Samsung which are running most of their mobile manufacturing in-house.



iSuppli is forecasting the total mobile handset outsourcing to rise from today's 34 % to 44 % in 2009.