Connect Group achieves IRIS

Connect Group has successfully completed the certification process to achieve the International Railway Industry Standard for its facility in Kladno, Czech Republic.

IRIS complies with the specific requirements of the ISO 9001 international quality standard for rail industry it revealed today. IRIS states uniform rules to be observed by the suppliers in the rail industry.



Luc Switten, CEO of the group, says “I strongly believe that the internationally accepted certification of IRIS will increase our credit of a respected and reliable supplier for the railway market among the most demanding business partners and will contribute to a stronger growth in this market.”



The IRIS certification highlights several significant investments Connect Group has made in the railway market.

The company invested recently in a coating line to prevent manual touch-up. It also recently invested in machinery to optimize component preparation and the routings in the factory were facilitated with conveyer belts. The company said the investment program will be continued with automated visual inspections and ongoing training activities.



Connect Group employs over 1.800 people and is active in 5 different European countries.