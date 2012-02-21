Three companies vying for French electronics manufacturer

Three companies, including Eolane and Cofidur, are vying to buy Lagassé Technologies et Industries, a company specializing in electronics and communications based in Douarnenez , France.

The closing date for submitting an offer for the company, which employs 220 people, was held yesterday.



According to a report by letelegramme.com, employees were told that three companies are interested, at a meeting initiated by management this morning: Eolane , Cofidur and Roux et Compagnie.



Source: letelegramme.com