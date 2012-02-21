Icape Group successfully expands in America

Icape Group has successfully expanded its organization in America, 2 years after opening its subsidiaries Icape USA and 1.5 year for Icape Brazil.

The Icape Group - founded in Paris in 1999 - has successfully expanded its business on different continents over the years. With the establishment in 2010 of Icape USA (Indianapolis) and Icape Brazil (Sao Paulo) in the heart of the industry of these 2 major countries of America, Icape Group has added its footprints and expanded its local support on this continent.



"With the 90 colleagues based in China driving our networks of suppliers, and our local presence here, both in the North and the South of America, we have built a solid bridge to bring our best services to our customers, end-to-end, cost efficient and on a timely manner. “ said Paulo Franca, Director of Icape Brazil.



“With the very positive result after these first 2 years of presence, we expect to win more and more customers in both of these tremendous markets" completed Glenn Colescott, Director of Icape USA.



"This is just an encouraging beginning", said Thierry Ballenghien, President of Icape Group, “ Both Brazil and USA will be the relays of growth of Icape Group and we expect to significantly increase our business in these 2 countries in the coming years”.