Pakistan's military makes a tablet

Pakistan's military is producing its own tablets that run on Adroid 2.3 according to reports.

The Associated Press reported that the tablets are being manufactured inside a high-security airforce base in Kamra in northern Pakistan. The tablets reportedly consist of Chinese hardware.



Priced at $200 a pilot batch of a few hundred had been made, with a new batch expected to made in the next few months.



The stated pupose of the project is to increase ”self esteem” amongst Pakastani citizens.