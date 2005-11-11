Bright future for Foxconn by acquiring 11.5% of CyberTAN

Foxconn is surfing on a wave of success right now and by taking up an 11.5% stake in CyberTAN the company further improves its conditions for successful relationships with broadband equipment companies like Cisco and Sony.

Foxconn paid $10.7 million for the 11.5% stake of CyberTAN. The deal is expected to further strengthen the company's broadband equipment business.



Foxconn's non-consolidated revenues in October jumped 73% year-on-year and the company's accumulated sales for the ten-month period January to October went up 61% compared to the year before.



The major contributors to the increasing revenues are the rising assembly orders from Apple and Sony for the iPod nanos and the PSPs.