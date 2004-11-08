Ericsson chosen for EDGE expansion in Malaysia

Ericsson has been selected by DiGi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (DiGi) as prime supplier for upgrading and expanding their nationwide GSM/GPRS network with EDGE.

Ericsson will supply EDGE enabled equipment as well as modernization of DiGi's core and radio network. Ericsson will also provide a portfolio of telecom services in a turnkey deployment including network design, implementation, multi-vendor integration and tuning services.



"Since work began on the network upgrade to EDGE, DiGi customers in the Klang Valley have experienced significant improved network quality, higher reliability and high speed access to next generation products and services", said Mr. Jon Eddy, Chief Technology Officer at DiGi, in Ericsson´s press release.



The solution is designed to support DiGi's immediate needs for improved network services, while at the same time providing the necessary infrastructure for broader, integrated EDGE services.



"Today, we are proud to play a key role in taking DiGi's high-speed network nationwide, bringing the convenience and richness of a total multimedia communications experience and lifestyle to more

Malaysians," said Kristian Tear, President of Ericsson South East Asia and Country Manager of Ericsson Malaysia, in Ericsson´s press release.



Ericsson was previously involved in the upgrade of DiGi's EDGE

network in Shah Alam and Klang (in the Klang Valley), as well as the

northern and southern regions of the country.