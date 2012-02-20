BOE to receive more orders from TPV

BOE technology, the chinese based panel based panel maker, will receive panel orders from TPV technology in 2012 according to DigiTimes.

Citing industry sources, DigiTimes reported that ”panel production at BOE's 6G line in Hefei and the 8.5G line in Beijing will reach full capacity at 90,000 units each in the second quarter of 2012, pushing the company's annual shipments to 11 million units for the year”.



Currently only producing 32-inch panels, BOE's 8.5G line will also expand panel cutting to including 36.5- 46- and 55-inch panels.