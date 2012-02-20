©Samsung

Samsung: LCD spin-off closer to reality

Samsung's board of directors has approved the spin-off of its LCD business into a new corporation.

The new company, Samsung Display, will be set up on April 1, pending approval from stakeholders. The company said the change is designed to improve competitiveness in the midst of challenging times in the LCD market.



“Currently, the display market is undergoing rapid changes with OLED panels expected to fast replace LCD panels to become the mainstream. Amid this structural change of the Display industry, adopting measures for change and innovation, including business restructuring, are essential to improve our competiveness for our Display business," the company said in a statement today.