Sacom: Foxconn prepared for inspections

Students & Scholars Against Corporate Misbehaviour (SACOM), a Hong Kong based advocacy group, claim that Foxconn has changed practices in anticipation of FLA inspections.

In a statement questioning the FLA's ability to conduct a fair audit, SACOM said that workers at Foxconn plants believe the company has changed their practices in preparation for inspection:



“FLA stated that Foxconn was cooperating fully with the audit, Foxconn workers in Zhengzhou, who produced iPhones told the opposite. Underage workers, 16-17 years old, who used to work from 8am to 8pm a day, are not assigned any overtime work due to the FLA audit. Moreover, Foxconn workers have experienced factory inspections for years".



Sacom was also very critical of recent statements made by FLA CEO Auret van Heerden, who has both praised conditions at Foxconn and also suggested there were “tons of issues” with the company's strategy.



Sacom also said that despite a reported pay rise worker wages at remain low. "On 18 February, Foxconn Technology Group announced a pay rise for the production workers in China. The new basic wage at CNY 1800 only applies to the workers in Shenzhen. In inland provinces, where two-third productions workers are based, basic salary remains meager," a release by the organisation said. The pay rises Foxconn did give were inline with inflation Sacom added.