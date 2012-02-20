Incap's closure of factory costs 600,000

Incap incurred approximately EUR 0.6 million of non-recurring expenses in 2011, due to the close-down of its Helsinki factory.

Incap said its operating result, excluding non-recurring expenses, were positive both in the fourth quarter and in the second half of the year. Due to the closure of the factory, the operating result for the fourth quarter of 2011 is estimated to amount to EUR -0.6 million.



Incap decided to shut down the factory in January and transfer manufacturing operations to the company's other factories in Vaasa and Kuressaare.



Incap will publish financial statements for 2011 on Wednesday, 22 February 2012.